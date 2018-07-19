USA Today Sports

The Hawks tried to trade Schroder for weeks, but couldn…

1 hour ago via Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Hawks tried to trade Schroder for weeks, but couldn’t find a market for the former first-round draft pick. The need to trade Schroder became obvious when the Hawks obtained two other point guards – first selecting Young in the NBA Draft as the No. 5 overall pick and then trading for veteran Lin. General manager Travis Schlenk declined to comment on what the Lin acquisition meant for Schroder, but it was apparent all three point guards could not remain on the same roster.

, , Uncategorized

, , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
July 19, 2018 | 7:03 pm EDT Update
Home