David Aldridge: Sixers got involved with deal after Nemanja Bjelica pulled out of verbal agreement to sign with Philly. It left a need for another big/floor stretcher which @Mike Muscala (@PL_MBB !) can help fill. Career 38 percent shooter from three with Hawks.
David Aldridge: Sixers got involved with deal after Nem…
Royce Young: Also of note: The Thunder created a $10.8 million trade exception in the Carmelo Anthony deal.
Albert Nahmad: The Sacramento Kings are the last NBA team with significant cap room. They have $20.5M.
So this summer, you fully expected to continue on in Indy? Lance Stephenson: Ah, man. I never … I was even surprised when they declined by option. Just to be a free agent again this year was like, ‘Man, again…” I was definitely upset, but you move on from stuff like that, and you learn and you get stronger from it.
You haven’t closed the door on Indiana, though? It’s weird to think a guy could come back three times. Lance Stephenson: [laughs] You never know, man. My job right now is to kill this year and find a home. This is a big opportunity playing with one of the greatest to ever play the game. Always playing against him now to play with him, it’s going to be different.
Have you talked with George Hill about playing alongside LeBron? Lance Stephenson: No. I try not to ask people about him. I rather go in here with a fresh attitude and not asking other people what is it like or anything like that. I want to get my opinion and my own feel for it. I’m coming into it with a fresh mind.
Unlike the Miami Marlins, who have severed ties with the Papa John’s after revelations that founder John Schnatter used a racial slur about African-Americans during a conference call in May, the Miami Heat said Thursday that the team remains “in a holding pattern” regarding their marketing and promotional partnership with the pizza chain.
According to a Heat spokesman, the team’s agreement with Papa John’s is handled locally and, “we don’t want to penalize local ownership and the employees who live in our community.”