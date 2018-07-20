Zach Lowe: The two sides haggled over protections on th…
Zach Lowe: The two sides haggled over protections on that pick, sources say. OKC pushed for top-20 protected, but ATL got friendlier protections (lottery protected) in the end — likely by rerouting Muscala to a third team instead of OKC.
July 19, 2018 | 10:01 pm EDT Update
Keith Pompey: According to a league source, the #Sixers have had discussions about trading Jerryd Bayless to the #Cleveland #Cavs for Kyle Korver.
Marc J. Spears: Warriors @Klay Thompson getting buckets in the Bahamas at Jeff Rogers Celebrity Game. Suns @Deandre Ayton in attendance but not playing after recently finishing summer league action. NBA free agent Shelvin Mack playing, too.
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No it’s Steven Adams. The Kiwi NBA star has been turned into a comic book hero. In a video posted by the Oklahoma City Thunder, comic artist Corey Lewis Reyyy showcases his creation called Kiwi Legend which is being sold at the famed Comic-Con event this week.
Reyyy explains comic version Adams is “a salt of the Earth fella who’s struggling”. “He’s really tough but he has to learn stuff as we all do. He’s got a really interesting family which is amazing,” he added.
July 19, 2018 | 8:27 pm EDT Update
Shams Charania: Sources: Nuggets guard Monte Morris has agreed to a three-year, $4.8M deal with the team. First two seasons guaranteed. Denver converts Morris, the No. 51 pick in 2017, from a two-way contract to a standard deal.