The day after, or maybe it was a couple of days after, when the story was out there and it was blowing up, he was doing his usual post-game scrum in front of his locker; I was standing off to the side near the door to the inner sanctum, not really working but being there because of what I’d written. If he was going to be pissed, or if it spun totally out of control in a bad way, I wanted him to see me so he could say what he wanted to say: “Dougie? You the man. You the bleeping man.” That was his response as he strode by me, delivered with a smile and outside of ear shot of the crowd