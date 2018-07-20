The Miami Heat is expecting 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony, who is expected to be waived and become a free agent after being traded to the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, to sign with the Houston Rockets, a league source said Friday. The Heat had some interest in Anthony, 34, and met with him in Las Vegas at Anthony’s request during NBA Summer League action more than a week ago. But the source said the role and the kind of money Anthony was looking for wasn’t a fit with the Heat.
July 20, 2018 | 7:05 pm EDT Update
Most expect Wade will request the Heat’s $5.3 million tax exception as a starting point in negotiations should he decide to return. A league source said it will ultimately be up to Heat owner Micky Arison to decide how far he’s willing to go into the luxury tax to re-sign the 12-time All-Star, who was still very effective in Miami’s first round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers.
A league source said the Heat reached out to Wade multiple times before reaching a one-year, $6.27 million deal with Wayne Ellington last week in hopes of getting a better understanding of what Wade would want financially to return. But Wade, the source said, put off any discussions about his future until after his return from China.
Former Sixers and Nets center Jahlil Okafor, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 draft and a former teammate of Winslow’s at Duke, worked out for four NBA teams in Las Vegas last week and has been working out in Miami for the past few months. But a league source said the Heat, already with three centers on the roster and unable to move center Hassan Whiteside in part because of his contract, is not interested in Okafor.