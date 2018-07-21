Obviously another NBA contract is your goal but so far were you contacted with any serious offers from European teams? Malcolm Delaney: Yes I’ve had calls and offers in Europe. My priority is the NBA and after that wherever the next best situation for me is. Financially NBA won’t be my best option but the opportunity to play and make more money for me would be outside of the United States so we shall see what happens. I’ll be good regardless.
July 21, 2018 | 1:51 pm EDT Update
The Los Angeles Lakers have signed Johnathan Williams, it was announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.
The Atlanta Hawks have requested waivers on guard Antonius Cleveland, it was announced today. Cleveland saw action in four games with the Hawks last season, averaging 3.3 points and 1.0 rebounds in 10.4 minutes (.571 FG%, 3-3 3FGs, 2-2 FTs).
Bobby Marks: As expected, Atlanta has waived Antonius Cleveland. The waiver has now cleared the way to acquire Carmelo Anthony and Justin Anderson with cap space.
Emiliano Carchia: Fiat Torino reached an agreement with Molloy product Jaylen Morris, a source told Sportando. Morris has played 6 games in the NBA with Hawks this past season averaging 4.67ppg. The contract has an NBA out
What are you looking for in terms of a role on your next team? Malcolm Delaney: Wherever I play I just want to be able to do me. Haven’t been able to since Russia and it was a difficult two years in atl but just ready for whatever’s next.
CSKA Moscow guard Sergio Rodriguez said that an NBA return in the future isn’t out of the question for him. Rodriguez, 32, is currently under a quite lucrative contract he signed with Russian powerhouse CSKA in 2017 for 2+1 years. He’s Moscow bound for 2018-2019 but anything can happen in the following summer due to the option in the deal.
Here’s what Rodriguez said on the matter in an interview with Spanish news agency EFE, per ACB: Sergio Rodriguez didn’t rule out new challenges in the NBA. “I don’t know. I’m thinking about the future in the short term. Last year I knew that I wanted to be in a place where I could be for many years and to be with CSKA. Surely, I have adapted very well to the club and to the life there. We’ll see in the future.”