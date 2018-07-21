USA Today Sports

Obviously another NBA contract is your goal but so far …

40 mins ago via malcolmd23.com
Obviously another NBA contract is your goal but so far were you contacted with any serious offers from European teams? Malcolm Delaney: Yes I’ve had calls and offers in Europe. My priority is the NBA and after that wherever the next best situation for me is. Financially NBA won’t be my best option but the opportunity to play and make more money for me would be outside of the United States so we shall see what happens. I’ll be good regardless.

, Uncategorized

, ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
July 21, 2018 | 1:51 pm EDT Update
CSKA Moscow guard Sergio Rodriguez said that an NBA return in the future isn’t out of the question for him. Rodriguez, 32, is currently under a quite lucrative contract he signed with Russian powerhouse CSKA in 2017 for 2+1 years. He’s Moscow bound for 2018-2019 but anything can happen in the following summer due to the option in the deal.
40 mins ago via EuroHoops.net

, , Uncategorized

, ,

Storyline: Sergio Rodriguez Free Agency
Here’s what Rodriguez said on the matter in an interview with Spanish news agency EFE, per ACB: Sergio Rodriguez didn’t rule out new challenges in the NBA. “I don’t know. I’m thinking about the future in the short term. Last year I knew that I wanted to be in a place where I could be for many years and to be with CSKA. Surely, I have adapted very well to the club and to the life there. We’ll see in the future.”
40 mins ago via EuroHoops.net

, , Uncategorized

, ,

Home