USA Today Sports

Shams Charania: Free agent center Alex Len is finalizin…

More HoopsHype Rumors
July 21, 2018 | 6:13 pm EDT Update
A team source said Hood, 25, remained in the team’s plans — a strong indication the team would match an offer he gets elsewhere. They could also use the aforementioned mid-level exception to sign him. In the past two days, restricted free agents Marcus Smart (four-year, $52 million with Boston) and Montrezl Harrell (two years, $12 million with the Clippers) signed new deals with their old teams.
1 hour ago via Cleveland Plain Dealer

, Uncategorized

, ,

On the trade front, multiple outlets have reported the Cavs and Sixers engaged in discussions over Kyle Korver. The Philadelphia Inquirer said the two sides talked about a swap of Korver for Jerryd Bayless. A team source told cleveland.com there was “nothing to report” on those talks. In the interim, it would seem the Cavs might look for more for Korver, who is 37 and still an excellent 3-point shooter on a favorable contract.
1 hour ago via Cleveland Plain Dealer

, Uncategorized

, , , ,

Home