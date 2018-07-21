Shams Charania: Free agent center Alex Len is finalizing a deal with the Atlanta Hawks, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.
League sources told cleveland.com that 3-point shooter Luke Babbitt and bruiser Trevor Booker are among the free agents the Cavs are speaking to, though those sources said no deal with either player was imminent.
A team source said Hood, 25, remained in the team’s plans — a strong indication the team would match an offer he gets elsewhere. They could also use the aforementioned mid-level exception to sign him. In the past two days, restricted free agents Marcus Smart (four-year, $52 million with Boston) and Montrezl Harrell (two years, $12 million with the Clippers) signed new deals with their old teams.
On the trade front, multiple outlets have reported the Cavs and Sixers engaged in discussions over Kyle Korver. The Philadelphia Inquirer said the two sides talked about a swap of Korver for Jerryd Bayless. A team source told cleveland.com there was “nothing to report” on those talks. In the interim, it would seem the Cavs might look for more for Korver, who is 37 and still an excellent 3-point shooter on a favorable contract.
Free-agent center Alex Len has agreed to a two-year, $8.5 million deal with the Atlanta Hawks, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Len received interest from several teams in recent days before finalizing an agreement with the Hawks on Saturday.
Chris Vivlamore: Hawks signing of Alex Len won’t be made official for awhile. May come after pending three-team trade.
Michael Scotto: The Atlanta Hawks and free agent center Alex Len are working towards a deal, league sources told The Athletic.
Michael Scotto: Alex Len and the Hawks have agreed to a two-year, $8.5 million deal, league sources told The Athletic. Deal is fully guaranteed.