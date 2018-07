On the trade front, multiple outlets have reported the Cavs and Sixers engaged in discussions over Kyle Korver. The Philadelphia Inquirer said the two sides talked about a swap of Korver for Jerryd Bayless. A team source told cleveland.com there was “nothing to report” on those talks. In the interim, it would seem the Cavs might look for more for Korver, who is 37 and still an excellent 3-point shooter on a favorable contract.