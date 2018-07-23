USA Today Sports

July 23, 2018 | 8:55 am EDT Update
After 4 1/2 seasons in the NBA in which he had back surgery once, surgery to repair stress fractures in his left foot twice and ultimately found himself unemployed because of his inability to control his weight, he said he is healthy and just happy to be back playing basketball again. Whether next season sees him back in the NBA, back in China, where he played last season, or in Europe, is immaterial. “Of course, everybody’s dream is to play in the NBA. Don’t get me wrong,” he said. “But I just want to play basketball somewhere. I’m at that point in my dream. I just want to play basketball and get paid somewhere to be able to play basketball. That’s my main goal. Whether it’s here, there or on the moon, I’m there.”
Jared Sullinger Free Agency
July 23, 2018 | 5:26 am EDT Update
The twist: there is no law that Thompson and Green have to demand the max from the Warriors. Yes, each or both might try to wring every dollar possible, and they have earned the right to ask for it, but the environment seems to point to one or both signing less-than-max extensions before hitting free agency. “Look, we know the numbers,” Myers said. “I don’t think we’re running from those things. … (But) we’ve got a group of players and an ownership group that wants to keep it together. That’s very competitive. Both sides. You’ve heard Klay’s comments (saying he might take less than his max to stay with the Warriors). You’ve been around Draymond. He wants to keep winning.
“We’ll keep talking about it (with Thompson). We talked about that last year (during preseason) in China, we’ll continue to talk about it. For those guys, it’s their choice. We’ll try to pay them what’s fair. And it takes two. I know and understand, they’ve gotta like the deal, too. … “I’ll tell you this, Klay’s not driven monetarily. I think he wants to be paid fairly. I think Draymond’s the same way. And obviously Kevin, he’s shown it, that he doesn’t have to have every last penny. … I feel like if we can create a place that gives them a chance to win a championship, get paid well, enjoy going to work every day — and people think an NBA player loves going to work every day. That’s not true; maybe it should be, but it isn’t. If we can create a place where players enjoy it, the hope is they want to continue to do that.”
