Shams Charania: Sources: The Chicago Bulls have claimed…
July 23, 2018 | 6:10 pm EDT Update
Mike Trudell: Beasley, on a call w/reporters, was asked about what he’s learned in his career he might impart on young players: “Tomorrow exists no matter how bad today is.” Added that he’s played against Lance Stephenson since he was 14, and has known LeBron, Rondo and McGee for a long time.
Bill Oram: Beasley also responded strongly when @Tania Ganguli asked about the potential for drama in the Lakers locker room: “For that to even be a narrative of the personalities in this room is judgment enough for me, and I just don’t want to be a part of it.”
Candace Buckner: Dwight Howard said he learned he was traded by Charlotte on social media. “It caught me off guard. I literally was abt to walk into an event where I was about to speak to abt 5,000 people and I looked at my phone & on Instagram, I see a message that says: ‘Welcome to Brooklyn.'”
Rick Bonnell: In fairness to the Hornets, news leaked of the deal to trade Dwight Howard weeks before it could be made official with the new salary-cap year in July. I don’t think Kupchak would want a player to find out elsewhere he’s being traded.