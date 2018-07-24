Anthony Puccio: Ed Davis said "AC [Allen Crabbe] and Je…
Anthony Puccio: Ed Davis said “AC [Allen Crabbe] and Jeremy Lin” helped recruit him. “[We] talked about the coaching staff and things like that.”
July 24, 2018 | 3:25 pm EDT Update
Joe Gabriele: #Cavs sign 10-year vet and five-time All-Star F @Kevin Love to a multi-year extension. Love: “When I first came to Cleveland, I came with a long-term mindset. I came here to win. We developed a culture here that reflects that. I’m super excited and I couldn’t be happier.” pic.twitter.com/Ie4OJZ0u5d
LeBron James: Secure the 💼!!! Congrats brother @Kevin Love. Nobu Malibu or Wally’s on you!!! 🤷🏾♂️ 💰 💰 💰 💰 💰
Glushon Sports Management: Congratulations to @jeffwithey on signing a deal to play for Tofas Basketball in Turkey next season!
B/R Kicks: The Air Jordan 10 “Light Smoke Grey” inspired by the @JordanClassic PE releases July 28 pic.twitter.com/1k3F1RY0yt