Chris Haynes: Free agent forward Alex Poythress agrees to a two-way deal with the Atlanta Hawks, league sources tell ESPN.
Trevor Booker: Ready for next season already and I’m not even signed yet… definitely have something to prove, just wait on it.
In a larger discussion with ESPN’s Spurs beat writer, Michael Wright, about the disconnect between Kawhi Leonard and the Spurs, Zach Lowe touched in his latest podcast on Ariza’s annoyance with superstars receiving special treatment, both during his time in Houston and in other stops in his career (the discussion starts around the 17-minute mark):
Zach Lowe: I did this big profile on Trevor Ariza in the playoffs. And this didn’t make the story, but a lot of people told me that Trevor Ariza is like a basketball purist. He was compared frequently by members of the Rockets to a Gasol brother. So I asked, what does that mean? And they said, one of the things that irritates Trevor in Houston and elsewhere, is that we’re all going out to dinner, and even though it’s a team and it’s a family, there are different rules for superstars than there are for everybody else. Superstars get stuff that we don’t get. And he’s just sort of had to swallow his idyllic vision of what a basketball team should be, even though that kind of stuff [annoys] him.
Michael Beasley defended the array of personalities the Los Angeles Lakershave added around LeBron James this offseason and said Monday that he doesn’t like the idea of people judging them on their personas or reputations. “I think it is going to come together like a basketball team,” Beasley said on a conference call when asked how he thinks the Lakers will mesh with the new additions. “You got [14] guys other than LeBron James that know how to play basketball, and I think you got 29 teams that [are] overlooking the fact that they know how to play basketball.”
Beasley bristled at the notion of the Lakers’ chemistry becoming an issue. “For there to even be a narrative of the personalities in this room is judgment enough for me, and I don’t want to be a part of that,” Beasley said.
Ian Begley: Noah Vonleh agreed to a one-year deal with the Knicks that’s partially guaranteed, per ESPN sources.