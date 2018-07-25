Bobby Marks: Carmelo Anthony will not be waived until a…
Bobby Marks: Carmelo Anthony will not be waived until all conditions are met with the trade (reporting and passing a physical, except for Anthony). However, all three teams/players had a six day head start to get the ball rolling on the above conditions.
Royce Young: Presti on Dennis Schröder: “Dennis provides us with another proven playmaker and someone that will only enhance the overall speed of our team.”
Anthony Puccio: Dudley: “You think about D’Angelo Russell and the talent he has being a lefty coming from the Lakers, everybody knows his scoring ability. I think for him, and I talked to him on the phone, is how you can make your teammates better.”
Anthony Puccio: Dudley said he wanted to come to Brooklyn 2 years back because of Kenny Atkinson. #Nets
Mark Woods: Sergio Scariolo finally gets his NBA move – joining Nick Nurse’s coaching staff at the Toronto Raptors. Likely means he’ll have to step down as Spain head coach.
