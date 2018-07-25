USA Today Sports

Michael Scotto: Vince Carter has agreed to a one-year d…

More HoopsHype Rumors
July 25, 2018 | 8:14 pm EDT Update

12 mins ago via NetsDaily

, Uncategorized

, , ,

“If anyone knows me, I feel like I’m half-media, half-player as it is,” Dudley said. “I was just talking about the situation. I remember one for me was why KD went to Golden State. So I’m always asking, pushing the envelope of why players do it. It was no disrespect towards Brooklyn as an organization. If anything, I was telling people two years ago I almost signed here. I actually thought…me and my wife were looking at places, as a matter of fact. So for that, I’ve always wanted to be in New York. So there should be no problem.”
12 mins ago via NetsDaily

, Uncategorized

, , ,

July 25, 2018 | 7:34 pm EDT Update
Home