Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent forward Daniel Hamilton has agreed to a one-year, guaranteed deal with the Atlanta Hawks, league sources tell ESPN. Hamilton, 22, was on a two-way contract with Oklahoma City last season.
July 25, 2018 | 8:14 pm EDT Update
The NBA’s oldest player — free-agent forward Vince Carter — has agreed to a one-year, $2.4 million deal with the Atlanta Hawks, league sources told ESPN. Carter, 41, will be starting his 21st season in an NBA career during which he has scored 24,868 points.
Atlanta will now have 15 players on guaranteed contracts with the Vince Carter and Daniel Hamilton signing. Both players will sign for the minimum exception, Carter at $2.4M (with a $1.5M cap hit) and Hamilton at $1.35M. Before the signing today, Carter had earned $170M since entering the league in 1999.
Scott Kushner: I’m told the Pelicans’ deal for Troy Williams is multi-year, but non-guaranteed. Another camp tryout for the wing.
Will Guillory: I’m told Williams’ contract will be a two-year deal with a team option in the second season — the Dell Demps special
There was some things that needed clarification between Dudley and the fans. Dudley sent out an infamous tweet in 2011 when the Nets were in New Jersey, questioning why Dwight Howard wanted to go there.
“If anyone knows me, I feel like I’m half-media, half-player as it is,” Dudley said. “I was just talking about the situation. I remember one for me was why KD went to Golden State. So I’m always asking, pushing the envelope of why players do it. It was no disrespect towards Brooklyn as an organization. If anything, I was telling people two years ago I almost signed here. I actually thought…me and my wife were looking at places, as a matter of fact. So for that, I’ve always wanted to be in New York. So there should be no problem.”
July 25, 2018 | 7:34 pm EDT Update
Shams Charania: Free agent forward Troy Williams has agreed to a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, league sources tell Yahoo. Williams played 17 games for the Knicks last season.