The NBA recognized the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers for their excellence in team marketing and business operations last night with the 2018 NBA Team Business Awards during the league’s ticket sales and sponsorship workshop in Atlanta.
July 25, 2018 | 9:57 pm EDT Update
While fans in Boston loved Thomas, Jeff Goodman says his style of play is not for everybody and even grated on some of his former Celtics teammates. “The hip injury, combined with the questions people have on Isaiah Thomas – does he work for everybody?”
Jeff Goodman: “He needs the ball in his hands a lot. He had it in Boston. He wasn’t going to get that everywhere else. Because, frankly, if he has the ball in his hands a lot there are other people are upset. There are other people standing around. And again, it worked in Boston. Although, there were players in Boston that played on that team that did not like playing with Isaiah Thomas.”
A simmering podcast beef has boiled over into an ugly Twitter feud between Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant and Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum. Durant joined McCollum’s podcast last week for a discussion on what it means to be a winner in the NBA that prompted Durant to dis his Western Conference rival.
KD: “Why are you mad about this stuff?” CM: “Bro, I’m in the league. What do you mean why am I mad about this stuff? I’m in the Western Conference. I gotta play you MFers all the time anyway as it is, over and over again. We got eliminated by y’all a few times in the first round. So I’m looking at [Cousins] — KD: “I mean… you know you guys aren’t going to win a championship.” CM: “Bro, we have the team. We have the capabilities. Anything is possible. We can win a championship, bro.”
CM: “So, what do you suggest?” KD: “I suggest you just keep playing, man, and don’t worry about what goes on at the top of things. Relax.” CM: “We were right there at the top of things. We were the third seed last year, bro. We were right there. We were just slightly below one and two.” KD: “But how’d you play?” CM: “Some unfortunate situations happened in the first round.” KD: “How’d you play?” CM: “Some unfortunate circumstances.” KD: “Like an eight seed.”
CJ McCollum: I still think the b word is harsh and shouldn’t be used. . He know that decision was soft but I respect it. It’s like getting jumped with ur brothers by a gang you should’ve beat then joining the gang that jumped u and ur brothers 2 months later & forgetting about your bros
Kevin Durant: So,I would get into a gang fight, lose, plot on my brother for 2 months in our home and then go get the gang we lost to and beat him up? U think that low of me CJ? I just did your fuckin podcast. Snakes in the grass boy I tell ya