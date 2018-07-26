"At the end of the day, it wasn't a good fit," he said.…
“At the end of the day, it wasn’t a good fit,” he said. “I think last year — and I haven’t talked about this before — everything was just so rushed, going to the team for media day and the day before training camp. Them guys already had something in place, and then I come along in the 25th hour like, oh s—, Melo just come on and join us. Like, you can figure it out since you’ve been around the game for a long time. That’s why it was so inconsistent. At times, I had to figure it out on my own rather than somebody over there or people over there helping me.”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
July 26, 2018 | 8:32 am EDT Update
Shane Larking back to Europe
David Pick: Celtics free agent guard Shane Larkin confirms to me that he is leaving the NBA to sign a $1.8M, one-year offer sheet with Anadolu Efes.
Orazio Cauchi: Efes has always been the frontrunner to sign Larkin, he just took his time to evaluate if some NBA deals might have surfaced but the market was too tight at this point. Almost 2 mln it’s good money for one season and he can try the NBA route again next summer.
Ira Winderman: Per @ZhangDuo15: Zhejiang Golden Bulls will wait D-Wade’s response for 2-3 days. If he don’t accept the 3 year $25M deal, the team will look for other foreign players instead of D-Wade.(via Beijing Youth Daily )
American guard Jaylen Morris has officially left Fiat Torino, using the NBA escape in his contract, and has signed a two-way contract with the Bucks, the team announced.
Anthony was coy about the possibility of joining the Rockets. Coincidentally, video footage of him playing basketball with James Harden and good friend Chris Paul in Los Angeles made the rounds on social media Wednesday. “Obviously, we’re just trying to figure it out,” Anthony said. “Everybody knows about the trade to Atlanta. I think everything is trying to get cleared right now. I’ll let the people do what they do. I just sit back and when the time comes, and the call gets made, we’ll make that move.”
Anthony is expected to be waived by the Hawks, and once he clears waivers, he’ll be an unrestricted free agent and probably sign with the Houston Rockets. “To get bought out, to get waived, you were looked at like, you’re done,” said Anthony, who was in Washington, D.C., to attend a private Nike event Wednesday night. “Now, it’s just almost like the norm. If something doesn’t work, go ahead and get a buyout or go ahead and get traded. That’s the new norm in our society in basketball. I had to get over that.