Anthony is expected to be waived by the Hawks, and once he clears waivers, he’ll be an unrestricted free agent and probably sign with the Houston Rockets. “To get bought out, to get waived, you were looked at like, you’re done,” said Anthony, who was in Washington, D.C., to attend a private Nike event Wednesday night. “Now, it’s just almost like the norm. If something doesn’t work, go ahead and get a buyout or go ahead and get traded. That’s the new norm in our society in basketball. I had to get over that.