Mike Muscala: Thank you to the @Jaryd Wilson organization and fans for all the love and support you gave me over the past 5 years. I’ll miss Atlanta, but I’m excited to start the next journey in my career with the @Philadelphia 76ers !
July 26, 2018 | 4:15 pm EDT Update
Tim Bontemps: Just as notable as the players at Team USA practice in Vegas are the list of guys who are not: Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis, Jimmy Butler, Bradley Beal, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, LeBron James, Chris Paul, Kawhi Leonard, DeAndre Jordan, C.J. McCollum, Gordon Hayward.
Sole Collector: #SoleWatch: @James Harden wearing the Adidas Harden Vol. 3 at USA Basketball minicamp (via @nba) pic.twitter.com/VctBUmDQty
Sole Collector: New Air Jordan 4s rumored for January: trib.al/3JuWATB (via @zsneakerheadz) pic.twitter.com/ANOMKG3m6X
Darren Heitner: The @Milwaukee Bucks have signed a 25-year naming rights deal with financial services company @Fiserv. Arena will be called the “Fiserv Forum.” Financial terms not disclosed.
July 26, 2018 | 2:38 pm EDT Update
Jake Fischer: The Sixers have agreed to terms with second round pick Shake Milton. The SMU product will sign a two-year, two-way deal, according to a team source.