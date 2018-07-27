USA Today Sports

1 hour ago via Houston Chronicle
Harden said the departures of Luc Mbah a Moute and Trevor Ariza as free agents would require adjustments he was sure they would be able to make. As with the challenges of adding Carmelo Anthony, he compared the changes needed to the doubts about how he and Paul would work together in the same backcourt. “Go back to articles and conversations where people said me and Chris can’t play together,” Harden said. “We had the No. 1 record in the NBA. Obviously, you can look at our roster or you can look at different players, but you have to be on the court, you have to be in the trenches, be in the war. Eventually, we will figure it out. We have enough leadership in that locker room and a great coaching staff to figure it out. What we have right now is, for sure, good enough… Nothing changes for us.”

July 26, 2018 | 8:26 pm EDT Update
It all, however, went back to that feeling and the goal left unfulfilled. “That (winning the MVP) was a good feeling, but that feeling that I had in that Western Conference Finals, with basically one half to go, I need that feeling back,” James Harden said. “So I will try to work my butt off, and try to do as much as I can to get back to that feeling. That feeling, like, you are a half away (from going to the Finals) and then there is a road block, and you have to find a way to get past that road block and we couldn’t get past it. It was too tough. We got to get back there.”
1 hour ago via Houston Chronicle

Brian Windhorst: Items from Team USA camp today: Paul George looked great 2 months off knee surgery, did full contact; Mike Conley was not doing full contact; James Harden in looks in great shape & motivated following Game 7 loss; Kyrie Irving cleared for basketball activities & doing 1-on-1 work
1 hour ago via WindhorstESPN

July 26, 2018 | 6:51 pm EDT Update
Make no mistake, Melo will still get the $27.9 million the Oklahoma City Thunder owe him — if you’ve learned anything from his career, then you know he doesn’t leave money on the table — but Melo has never entered an NBA season with this many people writing him off. Forget about Hoodie Melo or Olympic Melo. We might meet Pissed Off Melo, should he go to Houston. “I was more hurt because a lot of people just take the last six months,” he said. “That’s what you start to become. That becomes your story. For me, out of all the work I put in the NBA — wins, losses, points scored, whatever — to be judged off of six months of a year overshadowed 15 years of what you’ve accomplished. That’s the hurtful part.”
3 hours ago via The Undefeated

