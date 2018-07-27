Harden said the departures of Luc Mbah a Moute and Trevor Ariza as free agents would require adjustments he was sure they would be able to make. As with the challenges of adding Carmelo Anthony, he compared the changes needed to the doubts about how he and Paul would work together in the same backcourt. “Go back to articles and conversations where people said me and Chris can’t play together,” Harden said. “We had the No. 1 record in the NBA. Obviously, you can look at our roster or you can look at different players, but you have to be on the court, you have to be in the trenches, be in the war. Eventually, we will figure it out. We have enough leadership in that locker room and a great coaching staff to figure it out. What we have right now is, for sure, good enough… Nothing changes for us.”
