The National Basketball Association (NBA) today announc…

The National Basketball Association (NBA) today announced the rosters of the 32 teams that will compete at the Jr. NBA World Championship, a first-of-its kind global youth basketball tournament for the top 13- and 14-year-old boys and girls teams from around the world. The competition will take place Aug. 7-12 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Fla. Three-time NBA Champion and Jr. NBA World Championship Global Ambassador Dwyane Wade, 2018 NBA All-Star Andre Drummond, eight-time NBA All-Star Vince Carter, Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez, 2018 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Grant Hill and WNBA Legends Tamika Catchings, Swin Cash and Jennifer Azzi will join the 317 boys and girls from 35 countries at the first Jr. NBA World Championship.

July 27, 2018 | 9:00 am EDT Update
I talked to several NBA people who are familiar with the Cavaliers (and don’t work for them), and virtually all of them said the team was smart to sign Kevin Love to an extension that means his contract is now $145 million for five years. All of them mentioned how it’s hard to attract free agents to Cleveland. Or as one executive said to me, “Let’s make that free agents who didn’t grow up in Akron,” meaning LeBron James. While James has played more games than any player in franchise history and spent 11-of-15 seasons here, he also has left twice.
“A lot of the stuff you hear comes from the media and from agents, and that is going to be the case all year,” one league source with knowledge of the Knicks’ plans told Sporting News. “Kyrie Irving comes from the media. Jimmy Butler comes from the media and his agent. That’s not coming from Steve and Scott. They’re a lot more careful here.”
The Celtics refused to include their top players in Kawhi Leonard trade talks. But that didn’t mean Boston refused to make the Spurs a compelling offer. Zach Lowe of ESPN: “A all the reporting from this sort of trickled in, I think the Celtics offered most of their best draft picks. I don’t think the Celtics just offered, “You could have a bunch of our picks.” I think some of the picks they own – at least two of the picks, if not all of them – that they own from other teams, including the Kings, Grizzlies and Clippers, I think those were all in the deal.”
