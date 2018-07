The Celtics refused to include their top players in Kawhi Leonard trade talks. But that didn’t mean Boston refused to make the Spurs a compelling offer. Zach Lowe of ESPN: “A all the reporting from this sort of trickled in, I think the Celtics offered most of their best draft picks. I don’t think the Celtics just offered, “You could have a bunch of our picks.” I think some of the picks they own – at least two of the picks, if not all of them – that they own from other teams, including the Kings, Grizzlies and Clippers, I think those were all in the deal.”