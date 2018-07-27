The National Basketball Association (NBA) today announc…
The National Basketball Association (NBA) today announced the rosters of the 32 teams that will compete at the Jr. NBA World Championship, a first-of-its kind global youth basketball tournament for the top 13- and 14-year-old boys and girls teams from around the world. The competition will take place Aug. 7-12 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Fla. Three-time NBA Champion and Jr. NBA World Championship Global Ambassador Dwyane Wade, 2018 NBA All-Star Andre Drummond, eight-time NBA All-Star Vince Carter, Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez, 2018 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Grant Hill and WNBA Legends Tamika Catchings, Swin Cash and Jennifer Azzi will join the 317 boys and girls from 35 countries at the first Jr. NBA World Championship.
July 27, 2018 | 9:00 am EDT Update
The Cavs have extended Rodney Hood a $3.4 million qualifying offer for 2018-19. I’m told they are interested in signing the restricted free agent to a 3-year contract. My guess is it will be relatively modest, especially compared to what he hoped to receive when he came to the Cavs in February in a trade with Utah.
I talked to several NBA people who are familiar with the Cavaliers (and don’t work for them), and virtually all of them said the team was smart to sign Kevin Love to an extension that means his contract is now $145 million for five years. All of them mentioned how it’s hard to attract free agents to Cleveland. Or as one executive said to me, “Let’s make that free agents who didn’t grow up in Akron,” meaning LeBron James. While James has played more games than any player in franchise history and spent 11-of-15 seasons here, he also has left twice.
“A lot of the stuff you hear comes from the media and from agents, and that is going to be the case all year,” one league source with knowledge of the Knicks’ plans told Sporting News. “Kyrie Irving comes from the media. Jimmy Butler comes from the media and his agent. That’s not coming from Steve and Scott. They’re a lot more careful here.”
That said, Dudley said he expects next summer to be a bonanza for big market teams. “Now in the 2019 market, with Brooklyn available, Knicks, Lakers, Philly, these major markets. I’m almost certain we’re going to see three or four stars move this next coming summer,” said Dudley, added that he has talked to more than 20 free agents this summer.
Ginobili hasn’t announced his plans yet, but DeRozan made it clear he wants the future hall of famer to return for a 17th season. “I hope he does,” DeRozan said. “I’ve been a fan of his way before I was in the league. It would be great just to learn from a guy like that and pick his brain.”
The Celtics refused to include their top players in Kawhi Leonard trade talks. But that didn’t mean Boston refused to make the Spurs a compelling offer. Zach Lowe of ESPN: “A all the reporting from this sort of trickled in, I think the Celtics offered most of their best draft picks. I don’t think the Celtics just offered, “You could have a bunch of our picks.” I think some of the picks they own – at least two of the picks, if not all of them – that they own from other teams, including the Kings, Grizzlies and Clippers, I think those were all in the deal.”
Chuck Cooperstein: Mavs sign @_dmacon4 to a 2 yr/2 way deal. He can shoot it. 42% from 3 last year for Arkansas. But his story is stunning. He took Mavs deal rather than MIA for the $$. Not so notable except for the fact that the man was facing homelessness.