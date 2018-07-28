Alykhan Bijani: Btw. With Capela coming back. Next woul…
Alykhan Bijani: Btw. With Capela coming back. Next would be signing Carmelo once he’s officially through the waiver process. If there was any question about how #Rockets players feel about Melo, one source told me the players feel “very positive” about him joining. Know what he can bring.
July 28, 2018 | 7:37 am EDT Update
Malcolm Delaney to China
Despite the fact that Malcolm Delaney could return to the EuroLeague, since many top teams were interested in his case, for the first time in his career the former NBA player is heading to China. Delaney signed with the Guangdong Southeastern Tigers, the team that finished third last season in the league under Lithuanian coach Jonas Kazlauskas. According to Eurohoops sources, his contract is just a one year deal with a salary of $2 million net plus a more than a respectable bonus if the club gets the championship title.
Free agent guard Malcolm Delaney has officially signed a deal with Guangdong in the CBA, according to Zhang Duo. Delaney spent the last two seasons in the NBA with the Atlanta Hawks.
The Rockets also plan to sign forward Carmelo Anthony once he clears waivers. With Anthony and Capela, the Rockets will have 14 players under contract, not including rookie De’Anthony Melton or three players — R.J. Hunter, Vincent Edwards and Gary Clark — who would be among the two they could keep on two-way contracts with their G League affiliate.
Sam Amick: James Harden reacts to the Rockets getting a deal done to retain restricted free agent big man Clint Capela on a five-year, $90 million deal. There are no player or team options on this deal, per source.
Former Florida State guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes has signed a deal in Greece with AEK Athens, the team announced. Rathan-Mayes had a strong rookie season in the NBA G League with the Westchester Knicks as he averaged 16.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game. He also signed a 10-day contract with the Memphis Grizzlies in March and played five games with them.
Mavs point guard Dennis Smith Jr. was added Friday as one of the players who will be playing in the NBA Africa Game, which is scheduled for Aug. 4. in Pretoria, South Africa. Mavs forward Harrison Barnes will also be playing in that game. “I couldn’t be more proud and excited,” Mavs president of basketball operations Donnie Nelson said. “I’ve been to Africa on multiple occasions and it is a life-changing experience. I’m really excited that both Dennis and Harrison can have that opportunity.”
Mavs assistant coach Jamahl Mosley was one of nine assistant coaches at the USA Basketball Men’s National Team mini-camp this week in Las Vegas. “To me this camp was great,” Mosley said. “We got the guys a chance to recognize, come together and start building a family with USA Basketball. Just getting together and being around these coaches is — I said it before — it was an honor and an privilege. I can’t even put into words how fantastic it’s been.”