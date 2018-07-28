The Trump administration has been criticized for what c…
The Trump administration has been criticized for what critics say was a lackluster response to help the millions of Americans who live on the island. “The least you can do is send the resources down there,” Anthony said.
July 28, 2018 | 6:21 pm EDT Update
Shams Charania: Guard Ryan Arcidiacono will sign a partially guaranteed one-year deal to re-sign with the Bulls, league sources tell Yahoo.
The three-point shootout was an absolute stunner at the 2018 WNBA All-Star game, with Chicago Sky guard Allie Quigley winning her second consecutive title in overtime over Las Vegas Acesguard Kayla McBride. Quigley went entirely nuclear in the final round, scoring 29 out of a total 39 points. Her ridiculous round is the most points scored ever in a WNBA or NBA shooting contest since the rules have change
NBA star Carmelo Anthony says the United States government “completely turned their back” on Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria hammered the island last year, leaving thousands dead and millions without power. “It hurt … they’re American citizens.” Anthony told CNN’s Van Jones on “The Van Jones Show,” airing Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.
July 28, 2018 | 5:24 pm EDT Update
Sean Cunningham: Able to confirm @David Aldridge report about Kings planning to sign former Kentucky product Wenyen Gabriel to a two-way contract after his successful stint with Sacramento in Summer League.
“They’ve got hockey here, and they’ve got WNBA here, the NFL will be here in a couple of years,” Paul George of the Oklahoma City Thunder said. “I think Vegas is built for an NBA team. I think they should be here. It has everything. It’s easy access from the airport down to the Strip. I don’t see why not.”
“Even just from adding an NHL team, they’re doing great things,” reigning NBA MVP James Harden of the Houston Rockets said. “It’s built for it. Obviously, the money is there, but I think the fan support is there as well. We saw that in hockey.”