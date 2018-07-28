USA Today Sports

The Trump administration has been criticized for what c…

More HoopsHype Rumors
July 28, 2018 | 6:21 pm EDT Update
The three-point shootout was an absolute stunner at the 2018 WNBA All-Star game, with Chicago Sky guard Allie Quigley winning her second consecutive title in overtime over Las Vegas Acesguard Kayla McBride. Quigley went entirely nuclear in the final round, scoring 29 out of a total 39 points. Her ridiculous round is the most points scored ever in a WNBA or NBA shooting contest since the rules have change
17 mins ago via SB Nation

, , , , Uncategorized

, , ,

July 28, 2018 | 5:24 pm EDT Update
Home