18 mins ago via CNN
NBA star Carmelo Anthony says the United States government “completely turned their back” on Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria hammered the island last year, leaving thousands dead and millions without power. “It hurt … they’re American citizens.” Anthony told CNN’s Van Jones on “The Van Jones Show,” airing Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.

July 28, 2018 | 6:21 pm EDT Update
The three-point shootout was an absolute stunner at the 2018 WNBA All-Star game, with Chicago Sky guard Allie Quigley winning her second consecutive title in overtime over Las Vegas Acesguard Kayla McBride. Quigley went entirely nuclear in the final round, scoring 29 out of a total 39 points. Her ridiculous round is the most points scored ever in a WNBA or NBA shooting contest since the rules have change
18 mins ago via SB Nation

July 28, 2018 | 5:24 pm EDT Update
