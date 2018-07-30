Adrian Wojnarowski: Carmelo Anthony has finalized buyou…
Adrian Wojnarowski: Carmelo Anthony has finalized buyout with the Atlanta Hawks, giving back $2.4M of his $27.9M salary, league sources tell ESPN. That’s veteran’s minimum he’ll get back with new team. Anthony will wait to clear waivers in 48 hours to officially tell Rockets of intentions to sign.
Shams Charania: The Atlanta Hawks are expected to waive Carmelo Anthony today, with player physicals completed over the weekend from 3-team trade, league sources tell Yahoo. Clears way for Anthony to become free agent, potentially join Houston.
Bobby Marks: A couple of players that will have their contract guaranteed if not waived by August 1 (Wednesday): Brandon Jennings ($2.2M-Milwaukee), Abdel Nader ($1.4M-OKC) and Brandon Paul ($1.4M-San Antonio).
July 30, 2018 | 8:48 am EDT Update
In discussing the situation, Colangelo termed his own tenure in Philadelphia — with which he served as a special adviser — as over, before clarifying that it is “over at the end of the year.” A league source confirmed that account. While Colangelo is under contract through the end of this calendar year, and the 76ers will be honoring that contract, it won’t be renewed. It is an awkward ending to what was one of the stranger stories in recent NBA memory.
Anthony may be Brickley’s most prominent client. The two go back to their time together in the Knicks organization. Anthony has had a difficult run of things over the past year, accepting a trade to Oklahoma City last September, then to Atlanta this month after his lone season with the Thunder saw him turn into an inefficient third option behind Russell Westbrook and Paul George. Anthony is reportedly headed to the Rockets later this summer after the Hawks waive him. After that much movement and uncertainty for Anthony, Brickley thinks the star is in a good place. “I think he’s relieved,” Brickley said. “In the sense of he liked OKC, he loved his teammates, loved the organization. For whatever reason it didn’t work out. Now he’s just looking forward to what’s next. I think the Rockets would be great. Him and Chris Paul have been friends forever…They’re very close. I think it’s going to be good. He’s very positive right now.”
More than three hours after the first day of practice wrapped up last Thursday, Isaiah Thomas was still working out on the court inside UNLV’s practice facility with Phil Handy, one of the NBA’s top player development coaches, who was recently hired by the Toronto Raptors. Despite still recovering from hip surgery earlier this year, Thomas was in Vegas and participating as much as he could, wanting to show how much it meant to him to be part of the program. It also served as yet another reminder of how much has changed for him since he exited the 2017 playoffs with a hip injury that sent his career careening in a very different direction from where it was not long ago.
July 30, 2018 | 2:22 am EDT Update
That’s what Yahoo Sports’ NBA insider Chris Mannix seems to think anyways. The belief from Mannix, who joined ‘The Herd’ with Colin Cowherd on Friday, is that Durant could be very much open to returning to the Thunder in order to help them to win an NBA championship. “I don’t think he finishes in Golden State. Look, after next season, he’s going to have $80 million in his pocket from the last three years and probably three championships,” Mannix said. “So at 30 years old, Kevin Durant is basically going to have a blank canvas. He can do whatever he wants knowing that his legacy is secure. There will be a lot of teams out there trying to recruit him. I think Kevin Durant wants to hear those recruitments. I think Kevin Durant will be open-minded next summer when it comes to where he wants to go. “But I keep going back to Oklahoma City. I keep going back to the fact that everything we know about Kevin Durant, the sensitivities, how much he hates the fact that people say he jumped on Steph Curry’s bandwagon, and the fact that there’s been no bridge burnt with Oklahoma City. The relationship with Russell Westbrook seems to be the best it’s been since he left Oklahoma City. I know that there’s some financial gymnastics you have to do to get a Kevin Durant on the roster, but I really believe come the end of the year, he’s going to take a long look at Oklahoma City.”
But that doesn’t appear to be in his plans. The past two seasons, Durant played under the same type of short-term deal, but regularly reaffirmed, both publicly and privately, his plan to re-up with the Warriors right when July arrived. This time around, he’s playing it more coy. I pressed him a bit on the 1-and-1 contract decision while in Vegas. He was very chatty about other subjects. He was short and purposely vague on this one. “Just felt like that was the right thing to do for me,” he said.