And they both were burdened with the responsibility of generating such a high percentage of their teams’ scoring chances that defense became an afterthought, a time to recuperate while gearing up for the next possession. “He definitely reminded me of myself because of how he played and the phenomenon that he became,” Fredette told Yahoo Sports from Atlanta, where his team won a pair of games in The Basketball Tournament over the weekend to move within two victories of claiming the event’s $2 million prize. “He’s such a hard worker and he can really shoot the ball and pass the ball. Watching him play was really fun.”
July 30, 2018 | 4:56 pm EDT Update
Dwyane Wade said a decision on whether he will play a 16th season and where he would play is still pending. “In due time,” Wade said when asked if he has an update on whether he will continue playing in the NBA or overseas or retire. “Time will tell.”
Harrison Faigen: LeBron James on ESPN gave more info on why he chose the Lakers: “I love the challenge of being able to help a team get to some places they haven’t been in quite a while. Obviously, the Lakers haven’t made the playoffs in a few years, but the Lakers organization and franchise matches up there with all the greats. For me to be a part of that is a great thing for me, for my family and for basketball in general.”
It began with a trip to New York, going back home to be with family for a couple of days immediately after the season. Then Mitchell flew to Greece, then the Philippines, where he was surprised to find his popularity had extended all over the world. “They know me. They know my story, they know my stats. They know like everything,” Mitchell said. “It’s pretty cool to see the people who I’m reaching around the entire world.”
And of course, he continues to work out with Jazz coaches and trainers to get ready for the upcoming season. Mitchell will start practicing twice a day at the Zions Bank Basketball Center in the first part of August, along with many of his Jazz teammates. “For me to go out there and experience all of this, it’s been really cool, really special,” Mitchell said “But I understand how much more work I have to do to get to the level of James [Harden] and Dame [Lillard], all of those guys.”
Harrison Faigen: “As a kid from Akron, Ohio myself, I remember walking these same streets … So when people ask me ‘why a school?’ That’s part of the reason why. I know exactly what these 240 kids are going through… They’re the reason why this school is here today.” – LeBron James
Mike Trudell: LeBron, discussing his tough upbringing in a single-parent household, credited his friends from stopping him from “going the other way” as a kid. Said that’s part of what the school is about (in addition to academics, etc.). “The friendship you create every single day.”