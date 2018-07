And they both were burdened with the responsibility of generating such a high percentage of their teams’ scoring chances that defense became an afterthought, a time to recuperate while gearing up for the next possession. “He definitely reminded me of myself because of how he played and the phenomenon that he became,” Fredette told Yahoo Sports from Atlanta, where his team won a pair of games in The Basketball Tournament over the weekend to move within two victories of claiming the event’s $2 million prize. “He’s such a hard worker and he can really shoot the ball and pass the ball. Watching him play was really fun.”