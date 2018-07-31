USA Today Sports

The Pelicans are also a team interested in acquiring Ba…

More HoopsHype Rumors
July 30, 2018 | 10:08 pm EDT Update
Assuming the Rockets are able to finalize a deal with Carmelo Anthony this week, it likely wouldn’t be the team’s final piece of offseason business before training camp. Houston is still active on trade fronts, perusing the market for a wing defender, and remains interested in Kent Bazemore of the Atlanta Hawks—according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
1 hour ago via Rockets Wire

, Uncategorized

, , , ,

Storyline: Kent Bazemore to Rockets?
July 30, 2018 | 7:34 pm EDT Update
James spoke for the first time with the media on Monday during the opening of his ‘I Promise’ public school in Akron, Ohio. In an exclusive interview with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols, James said that he wasn’t at all disappointed yb George’s decision to remain in Oklahoma. “I didn’t have many conversations with Paul, and I think Paul did what was best for him,” James told Nichols. “And I think that’s what everybody should do as players, they should do what’s best for them and their family. You shouldn’t get too pressured by anybody. If there’s somebody they want to play with, and they have the opportunity to do it, then go for it. I think we all see that he made the best decision for himself and his family.”
4 hours ago via lebronwire.usatoday.com

Uncategorized

, , ,

Home