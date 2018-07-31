Assuming the Rockets are able to finalize a deal with C…
Assuming the Rockets are able to finalize a deal with Carmelo Anthony this week, it likely wouldn’t be the team’s final piece of offseason business before training camp. Houston is still active on trade fronts, perusing the market for a wing defender, and remains interested in Kent Bazemore of the Atlanta Hawks—according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
The Pelicans are also a team interested in acquiring Bazemore, but Atlanta is not interested in taking on Solomon Hill. New Orleans also has its 2019 first-round pick.
Brian Windhorst: In addition to his foundation’s support of a new school for at-risk kids in Akron, LeBron James recently gave his high school a $100,000 check. There was no formal announcement. He also gave the school $1M in 2013.
Anthony Puccio: Caris LeVert helped give out basketballs to local kids at Edmonds Playground. The Nets will be doing this in different parts of Brooklyn all throughout the week
July 30, 2018 | 7:34 pm EDT Update
James spoke for the first time with the media on Monday during the opening of his ‘I Promise’ public school in Akron, Ohio. In an exclusive interview with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols, James said that he wasn’t at all disappointed yb George’s decision to remain in Oklahoma. “I didn’t have many conversations with Paul, and I think Paul did what was best for him,” James told Nichols. “And I think that’s what everybody should do as players, they should do what’s best for them and their family. You shouldn’t get too pressured by anybody. If there’s somebody they want to play with, and they have the opportunity to do it, then go for it. I think we all see that he made the best decision for himself and his family.”