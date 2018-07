SDNA: In a scale from 1 to 10, how would you rate your experience in Atlanta? Malcolm Delaney: Ahhh, probably it would be a 5. To be honest, I didn’t enjoy playing basketball. My first year, it was weird for. Like I told Eurohoops, when I came to Atlanta the GM wanted me there. I am not sure how much the coach wanted me in Atlanta. We went into the season with the team having only two point guards, so I had to play. I was playing well. After the All Star Break, I wasn’t comfortable with the role in the second half of the season. You know, Tim Hardaway started playing well and I didn’t have the ball on my hands. So basically I just sit in the corner. Anybody who knows me, knows where I am at my best, when I play pick n’ roll, when I am able to put myself in a rhythm. I can’t just sit in the corner shooting 3s. That’s not my game. So the second half of the season, I didn’t really feel comfortable and in the end they brought in an older guy and played him over me. He wasn’t playing better. It was the first time of my career, where I didn’t play.