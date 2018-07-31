SDNA: In a scale from 1 to 10, how would you rate your …
SDNA: In a scale from 1 to 10, how would you rate your experience in Atlanta? Malcolm Delaney: Ahhh, probably it would be a 5. To be honest, I didn’t enjoy playing basketball. My first year, it was weird for. Like I told Eurohoops, when I came to Atlanta the GM wanted me there. I am not sure how much the coach wanted me in Atlanta. We went into the season with the team having only two point guards, so I had to play. I was playing well. After the All Star Break, I wasn’t comfortable with the role in the second half of the season. You know, Tim Hardaway started playing well and I didn’t have the ball on my hands. So basically I just sit in the corner. Anybody who knows me, knows where I am at my best, when I play pick n’ roll, when I am able to put myself in a rhythm. I can’t just sit in the corner shooting 3s. That’s not my game. So the second half of the season, I didn’t really feel comfortable and in the end they brought in an older guy and played him over me. He wasn’t playing better. It was the first time of my career, where I didn’t play.
Shams Charania: Sources: The Timberwolves and swingman C.J. Williams are finalizing a two-way NBA contract. Williams emerged as a rotation wing on a two-way deal with the Clippers last season.
Lakers Nation: OFFICIAL: The Lakers’ new jerseys are here. lakersnation.com/new-lakers-nik… pic.twitter.com/nZRzXp7ITZ
He had it drained this offseason and found the source of his discomfort. “I had a huge sac, 18 to 20 ounces of blood just sitting in the sac of my elbow, so I had that aspirated,” George said. “I was dealing with that for pretty much the whole season. That was causing a lot of frustration with shooting, and playing. To be able to shoot again, to be able to feel confident in my shot, to not have that on my mind, playing on the court … I’m great going forward.”
On May 9 he had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. “The knee is doing good,” he said in the Post story. “It still has a long way to go. … It looks like I’m doing well, but I’m still working through some stuff, and still working on trusting and putting full confidence in my leg. I’m a little ways away, but there’s no pain, there’s no swelling, there’s nothing I’m concerned about. I’m just not at the level I need to be. There’s no limitations. All it is is taking steps, all it is is progression. I’m just trying to get ready and prepare for training camp down the line.”
How interested is Texas native Butler in coming home? I’d like to find out about that, too. From what I am gathering, Butler is also really good friends with Mavs’ new guy Jordan. Therefore, if this trade somehow could be engineered, you’d have to like the Mavs’ chances of re-signing Butler in 2019, assuming he does opt out. And, for the same reason, you’f have to like DeAndre’s chances of re-upping as well.