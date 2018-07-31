Justin Anderson: I appreciate @KingJames continuously b…
Justin Anderson: I appreciate @KingJames continuously breaking barriers and being a consistent role model for our community. This iPromise School project is legendary! ￼ #MoreThanAnAthlete
July 31, 2018 | 2:20 pm EDT Update
In Barkley’s view, L.A.’s approach will create significant problems for coach Luke Walton due to the roster’s split identity. “That’s an impossible scenario for Luke,” he said. “He’s got LeBron who is going to do things his way. He’s got those young kids who are probably in awe of LeBron. He’s got those older guys who are going to try to seek attention. I don’t think Lance and Rondo are going there to be the ninth or 10th guys on the bench and be quiet all year. They’re going to want touches.”
The chief long-term risk of this approach, he argued, was stunting the growth of recent draft picks like Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart. “I don’t like what [the Lakers] are doing,” Barkley continued, during a promotional interview for his new deal with Panini America. “It’s going to take away from their young nucleus. They’ve got some good young players. You’re trying to set up Lonzo, Ingram, Kuzma. With all that other stuff going on, I don’t know if that’s a good environment for those kids.”
Leonard, who is 27 and entering a contract year, should emerge as the best individual player in franchise history if he can fully recover from a quad injury that limited him to nine games last season. “I hope Toronto is a better team than they were and that Kawhi Leonard stays there,” he said. “I’m biased. That’s probably my favorite city in the world: Toronto. Hopefully he’ll fall in love with [Raptors president] Masai [Ujiri] up there. They’re going to have a really good team.”
While he admitted that Golden State is “pretty much unbeatable right now,” Barkley couldn’t resist taking a few digs at Durant, who spent last week in a Twitter spat with Blazers guard C.J. McCollum. “Kevin Durant is just a really nice guy trying to be a bad guy,” Barkley said. “You can’t do that. It doesn’t work. He spends all his time trying to prove to people how tough and bad he is. He’s so worried about what other people say. Kevin Durant is a great player and a great kid. I was one of those guys who criticized him for going to Golden State, but he doesn’t have to respond every time someone says something about it.”
Jason McIntyre: Draymond went up to apologize to Tristan for what happened after G4 of the finals. TT said ‘nah man’ and Draymond tried again, ‘come on, I didn’t mean it’ and then WHAP, Tristan leveled him with a punch. Draymond didn’t go down.
Jason McIntyre: Draymond Green was not the aggressor, he was trying to make peace. Tristan felt embarrassed by the end of the Finals diss moment and just unloaded. Couple players i spoke here in LA/on social media went with, “about time”