Nets Daily: According to reliable reports, Among those playing this weekend at @Jeremy Lin charity event in Shenzhen, China: Lin, @Rondae Hollis-Jefferson @Spencer Dinwiddie and (drum roll) @Joe Tsai.
July 31, 2018 | 10:12 pm EDT Update
Undrafted Australian basketballer Jock Landale opted for job security over a shot at the big time in turning down invitations to fight for an NBA roster spot. The 22-year-old Victorian, who played four years at US college St Mary’s, signed with Serbian club Partizan on Tuesday – knocking back offers from the Utah Jazz, Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks to attend training camp.
“It was a high-risk situation going to these NBA teams’ camps, there wasn’t a great chance that things would go my way. If I didn’t make a full-time roster and get a guaranteed contract out of it or a two-way (contract) I had to play in the G-League for the full year,” Jock Landale told SEN on Wednesday.
Charlotte Hornets: Which historic Charlotte basketball players make YOUR 30th Anniversary team? Stephen Curry: Easy. Curry, Bogues, Johnson, Mourning, Walker!
July 31, 2018 | 10:00 pm EDT Update
Chris Mannix: “What everyone around the league is zeroing in on [is to see what Anthony Davis does]. They are waiting for the first time that Anthony Davis grumbles a little bit. They’re waiting to see either private or public consternation from Anthony Davis. That’s the first domino to fall: once he starts griping a little bit about what’s going on there, and why they can’t put their type of team around him, that’s when you start to panic in New Orleans.”
Chris Mannix: “When I talk to people down in New Orleans – and look, they’re now fully entrenched there, I believe both the coaches and GM got extensions somewhat recently – they’re not talking about moving Anthony Davis. They’re not entertaining anything seriously about moving Anthony Davis. That could change, and probably will change once, and if, Davis starts grumbling publicly or privately about where they’re at.”