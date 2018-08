Chris Mannix: “What everyone around the league is zeroing in on [is to see what Anthony Davis does]. They are waiting for the first time that Anthony Davis grumbles a little bit. They’re waiting to see either private or public consternation from Anthony Davis. That’s the first domino to fall: once he starts griping a little bit about what’s going on there, and why they can’t put their type of team around him, that’s when you start to panic in New Orleans.”