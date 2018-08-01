Zach Lowe: "I do think [the Rockets] will get a wing. T…
Zach Lowe: “I do think [the Rockets] will get a wing. To your point, Kent Bazemore was rumored today. I think the package would be Ryan Anderson and their first-round pick. And Anderson has two years and about $21 [million per year] left, and Bazemore has two years and $18 and $19 million. He’s a better player. And so, they’ll say, ‘Hey, salaries are about the same. You’re taking on a little more. Is the 29th pick – or whatever it’s gonna be – enough?’ I think they’ll kick that around.”
August 1, 2018 | 5:22 am EDT Update
As has been well-documented, the task for Toronto in the coming year is to persuade Leonard to stay in a place and perform for a team for which he had no desire to play just a few short weeks ago. It’s a tall order, and if the Raptors can do it, the massive gamble they took this month will have paid off. Most around the league still expect that Leonard will look to return home to Southern California, either to join LeBron James with the Lakers or bring his star power to the Clippers.
Zach Lowe: “I’ve heard [the Rockets] have talked to the Heat. The Heat are kicking a lot of tires. I can’t figure out what they’re trying to do, but I could see like Tyler Johnson, same package, same idea: two years of salary left at about the same number. One guy is a better fit [against] the Warriors, one guy’s not [in Ryan Anderson]. Is our first-round pick to a team that is out of future first-round pick good enough?”
The San Antonio Spurs waived guard Brandon Paul and the ex-Spur took time to thank the team for giving him the opportunity to get his NBA start and fans in a heartfelt message. I am so grateful, humbled & blessed to have started my NBA career with such an organization. Thank you @spurs for allowing me to live out my lifelong dream, this opportunity has no doubt changed my life. Thank you to the fans, the staff, the city of San Antonio & especially my teammates for helping this undrafted kid from the north suburbs of Chicago feel at home. I will forever be a spurs fan & if the opportunity arises to work together in the future I hope to rep the silver & black again. Thank you so much … I am excited for what’s next to come
J.J. Redick re-signed with the 76ers for one-year, $12.25 million. But he apparently drew another suitor before Philadelphia offered such a favorable contract. Redick on The J.J. Redick Podcast: I almost signed with Indy. I was an hour away, two hours away. I was very close. I had a 5 p.m. deadline. Basically, it was 12:30, 1 o’clock in the afternoon when Philly changed the offer.
The end of the story: everything between Draymond Green and Tristan Thompson was quashed by night’s end. According to sources, all involved ended up having a good time. But the friction that led to sparks in Game 1 of the Warriors-Cavaliers Finals matchup last June, and continued at the conclusion of the Warriors’ Game 4 clinching of the title, first took one more twist last month in Los Angeles.