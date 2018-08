The San Antonio Spurs waived guard Brandon Paul and the ex-Spur took time to thank the team for giving him the opportunity to get his NBA start and fans in a heartfelt message. I am so grateful, humbled & blessed to have started my NBA career with such an organization. Thank you @spurs for allowing me to live out my lifelong dream, this opportunity has no doubt changed my life. Thank you to the fans, the staff, the city of San Antonio & especially my teammates for helping this undrafted kid from the north suburbs of Chicago feel at home. I will forever be a spurs fan & if the opportunity arises to work together in the future I hope to rep the silver & black again. Thank you so much … I am excited for what’s next to come