Bobby Marks: Atlanta will absorb the full $25.5M cap hit for Carmelo Anthony but pay the forward $8.5M over the next three seasons. Anthony will earn a total of $10.9M this season. The net savings per year for the Hawks is $7M by moving the $15.5M Dennis Schroder salary.
August 1, 2018 | 6:34 pm EDT Update
If you search on Twitter using the hashtag #NBAHandlesWeek you will find some highly entertaining stuff.To celebrate, Steph Curry recently sat down with Steve Smith for an NBATV feature. One question Smith asked Curry: “Who’s your Mt. Rushmore of all-time ball handlers?” Curry’s Top 4: “Myself, Kyrie (Irving), Pistol Pete (Maravich) and Magic Johnson.”
On CBS Local, Kanter was talking about how he wants to go see a Broadway show when he shared that watching SpongeBob SquarePants and Jersey Shore in college helped him. He said: “I was in college, couldn’t play, I was just sitting down watching two shows: SpongeBob and Jersey Shore. (Jersey Shore) because you gotta learn the street language, not the normal language, so I think it helped my English a lot.”