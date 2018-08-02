Jon Krawczynski: Vince Carter says when he came into th…
Jon Krawczynski: Vince Carter says when he came into the league “ring chasing” wasn’t as prevalent as it is now. “I don’t have any problem with how it’s done now. But that’s not for me.”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
August 2, 2018 | 3:01 pm EDT Update
Albert Nahmad: Mavs have committed to 22 players (16 guaranteed) – including the unsigned Salah Mejri, Devin Harris, Ryan Broekhoff, and Donte Ingram, and upcoming trade for Chinanu Onuaku. Teams can carry up to 20 at any given time, so they’ll need to release two, and be careful with timing.
Jon Krawczynski: Vince Carter on DeRoazan’s exit from Toronto: “Wow. That’s it. Simple as that. DeMar has done so many great things there. He deserves to finish his career there, if he wanted, which he did.”
Marc J. Spears: “A statue in front of the new arena here should be of Isiah Thomas,” @hoophall member Spencer Haywood on Detroit basketball panel at #NABJ18 #nabj @nabjstf.
B/R Kicks: Los Angeles open run. @RussWest44 wearing an updated Jordan Why Not Zer0.1 and @Paul George in the Nike PG 2.5 pic.twitter.com/ewUFFOBIVl