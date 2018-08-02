USA Today Sports

In the days leading up to the game, Collins and the other NBA players have been attending Basketball Without Borders Africa to work with 78 young basketball players from 29 African countries to improve their skillset. It’s a role that is new but quite exciting to him. “I’ve never really been in a position like this so it’s kind of my first time coaching and being a mentor.” Collins said. “I have fun interacting with them. Even with the language barrier I still feel like we connect.”

August 2, 2018 | 6:05 pm EDT Update
David Stockton’s professional basketball career will continue in Germany. The former Gonzaga Bulldogs point guard has signed with Medi Bayreuth, the team announced. “We have got a classical point guard,” coach Raoul Korner said on the team’s Website. “He has the abilities to make his teammates better, but can also score. He has a high basketball IQ and fighting mentality. He is a huge enrichment with his abilities.”
Born in a military family with parents each serving for more than 20 years, Atlanta Hawks big man John Collins grew up well-journeyed while living in countries such as Guam and Turkey, shaping his worldview at an early age. Now, he has put another stop on his map. “Although I travelled a lot, this is my first time in Africa,” the second-year forward told ESPN ahead of the NBA Africa Game in Pretoria, South Africa, on Saturday. “I think I only have one more continent left, which is Antarctica,” he laughed.
James went on to tell the athletes to play an individual sport if they don’t like the role they have to take on the team. “If you don’t want a role, play tennis or play golf,” he said. Because then you can do what the f— you want to do, and then you’ve got nobody else to blame because it’s only an individual sport. If that’s what you want to do, play tennis or play golf. But if you want to play a team sport, there’s going to be things you’ve got to give up to get what you want.”
August 2, 2018 | 5:04 pm EDT Update
