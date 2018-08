James went on to tell the athletes to play an individual sport if they don’t like the role they have to take on the team. “If you don’t want a role, play tennis or play golf,” he said. Because then you can do what the f— you want to do, and then you’ve got nobody else to blame because it’s only an individual sport. If that’s what you want to do, play tennis or play golf. But if you want to play a team sport, there’s going to be things you’ve got to give up to get what you want.”