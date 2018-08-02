In the days leading up to the game, Collins and the other NBA players have been attending Basketball Without Borders Africa to work with 78 young basketball players from 29 African countries to improve their skillset. It’s a role that is new but quite exciting to him. “I’ve never really been in a position like this so it’s kind of my first time coaching and being a mentor.” Collins said. “I have fun interacting with them. Even with the language barrier I still feel like we connect.”
