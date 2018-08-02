Born in a military family with parents each serving for more than 20 years, Atlanta Hawks big man John Collins grew up well-journeyed while living in countries such as Guam and Turkey, shaping his worldview at an early age. Now, he has put another stop on his map. “Although I travelled a lot, this is my first time in Africa,” the second-year forward told ESPN ahead of the NBA Africa Game in Pretoria, South Africa, on Saturday. “I think I only have one more continent left, which is Antarctica,” he laughed.
Africa, Uncategorized