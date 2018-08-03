Carter added that he’s ’90-something percent’ sure that he will retire after the 2018-19 season. He averaged 5.4 points per game in a limited role for the Sacramento Kings last season. An eight-time All-Star, Carter will play for his eighth team this year in Atlanta.
Brian Lewis: Sean Marks added D’Angelo Russell has worked “extremely hard” on his health & body in the wake of midseason knee surgery, but adds he must continue to do so, Allen must improve his rebounding and #Nets must close out games as a team.
Vince Carter doesn’t judge his peers for chasing rings. But it’s not something that he plans to do. “I come from an era where that’s not how it was. So that’s still instilled in me. And I don’t have any problem with how it’s done now. (It’s) just not for me,” Carter, 41, said Thursday on a conference call for the Jr. NBA World Championships.
Thomas dropped by CBS Sports Radio on Thursday to reflect on his Cleveland experience, among other topics. Brandon Tierney asked Thomas if his time with the Cavs was dark. “Dark is going through what I went through with my family. That’s dark,” Thomas said on Tiki and Tierney, referring to the passing of his sister in April 2017. “Anything that has to do with basketball or anything other than that is definitely not dark. It just didn’t fit for whatever reason. But at the same time, we didn’t give it enough time to fit. I only played 13 or 14 games coming off seven months of sitting out to a whole new situation, a whole new team, organization – players I’ve never played with.”
Thomas, 29, admits he returned from his hip injury sooner than he would have liked – and may have cost himself millions of dollars in the process. “If I could do it all over again, I wish I would have sat out a little longer for sure,” Thomas said. “But we could always play the what-if game.”
Pick started considering this transition toward the end of last season after an eye-opening talk with an agent. He was asking for information about the agent’s clients, as always. (He estimates that he sent approximately 500 WhatsApp messages per day). While this conversation started like many others, the agent became annoyed and said he didn’t have time to chat. Pick continued to pry for info, but the frustrated agent wouldn’t tell him anything. Finally, the agent said six words that changed the way Pick viewed his career. “You’re chasing tweets,” the agent said. “I’m chasing money!”