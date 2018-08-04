Nets Daily: In interview in Shenzhen, China, @Jeremy Li…
Nets Daily: In interview in Shenzhen, China, @Jeremy Lin said he’d consider playing for China in FIBA World Cup. “Yes, I will consider the offer if they (the Chinese Basketball Association) invite me to play for China,” said Lin, in China for charity game featuring @Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and @Spencer Dinwiddie.
August 4, 2018 | 3:16 am EDT Update
We’ve been told by two NBA general managers that the Heat has made Tyler Johnson, Hassan Whiteside and Dion Waiters available in trade talks this summer.
Ira Winderman: Can independently confirm that the Heat have agreed to terms with undrafted former Mississippi State and Kansas guard Malik Newman, an NBA source confirmed to the Sun Sentinel. Contract yet to be signed. G League affiliate player likely outcome.
There had been no guarantees for Hamdiou Diallo. He’d left Kentucky after a year projected outside the first round of the June NBA Draft, and even after Brooklyn took him 45th in the second round — and he ultimately was traded to the Thunder via the Charlotte Hornets — there were few assurances. He got one last week, signing a three-year contract with the Thunder, a moment he said “was definitely a relief” when he met with reporters Thursday in Lexington, Kentucky. “Definitely signing the contract was like a blessing,” Diallo said in a news conference prior to his appearance at the John Calipari Draft Academy camp. “Much more to come though.”
Markkanen’s public personality is to downplay and then try to dominate where it matters — on the court. That’s why he shrugged off a question about his added bulk with his typical aw-shucks smile. “Everybody has been saying I’m bigger, but I don’t know about all that,” Markkanen told the Tribune this week. “I just know I feel good. “I’ve put on about 14 pounds. In general, I feel stronger. Hopefully, I can keep this weight up and play with it because I feel it will help my game.”
It came as a bit of a surprise this week to see that Matt Hurwitz, who served as the Warriors public-address announcer for 18 years, was relieved of his duties. The decision apparently had nothing to do with Hurwitz’s performance, which makes sense because I’ve never heard anyone complain about the guy with the familiar mop of silver hair who was a constant fixture at the scorer’s table for quite a while. “We’ve simply elected to go in a new direction and hit the reset button with some of our in-game programming. We’ll begin the process of finding a new PA announcer immediately,” said Warriors vice president of communications Raymond Ridder in a statement.
With nearly the entire NBA embracing pace-and-space approach and the three-point shot in 2018, how do you think you’d fit into today’s league? Jimmer Fredette: Things have changed a lot from when I entered the league with three-point shooting now at a real premium as well as guys who can really hit the deep threes and give their superstars space to operate. There’s a lot of transition, a lot of moving the ball, things I excel in, so I think the league has really changed to my favor since I got into the NBA.