Nets Daily: In interview in Shenzhen, China, @Jeremy Lin said he’d consider playing for China in FIBA World Cup. “Yes, I will consider the offer if they (the Chinese Basketball Association) invite me to play for China,” said Lin, in China for charity game featuring @Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and @Spencer Dinwiddie.

August 4, 2018 | 3:16 am EDT Update

There had been no guarantees for Hamdiou Diallo. He’d left Kentucky after a year projected outside the first round of the June NBA Draft, and even after Brooklyn took him 45th in the second round — and he ultimately was traded to the Thunder via the Charlotte Hornets — there were few assurances. He got one last week, signing a three-year contract with the Thunder, a moment he said “was definitely a relief” when he met with reporters Thursday in Lexington, Kentucky. “Definitely signing the contract was like a blessing,” Diallo said in a news conference prior to his appearance at the John Calipari Draft Academy camp. “Much more to come though.”
Markkanen’s public personality is to downplay and then try to dominate where it matters — on the court. That’s why he shrugged off a question about his added bulk with his typical aw-shucks smile. “Everybody has been saying I’m bigger, but I don’t know about all that,” Markkanen told the Tribune this week. “I just know I feel good. “I’ve put on about 14 pounds. In general, I feel stronger. Hopefully, I can keep this weight up and play with it because I feel it will help my game.”
It​ came as​ a bit​ of a surprise​ this week to​ see that​ Matt​ Hurwitz, who served as​ the Warriors public-address​​ announcer for 18 years, was relieved of his duties. The decision apparently had nothing to do with Hurwitz’s performance, which makes sense because I’ve never heard anyone complain about the guy with the familiar mop of silver hair who was a constant fixture at the scorer’s table for quite a while. “We’ve simply elected to go in a new direction and hit the reset button with some of our in-game programming. We’ll begin the process of finding a new PA announcer immediately,” said Warriors vice president of communications Raymond Ridder in a statement.
