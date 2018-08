Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, playing in Jeremy Lin, suffered an injury while playing in a charity event sponsored by Jeremy Lin Saturday night in Shenzhen, China. The Nets are aware of the injury but details so far are scarce, a situation hampered by a 12-hour time gap between Shenzhen and New York. According to an eyewitness at the “Hoop for Hope” event, Hollis-Jefferson went up for a dunk and on landing felt pain. He spoke to Lin, then headed directly to the locker room. He did not return and wasn’t in a post-game team photo either