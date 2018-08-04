Nets Daily: Bad news from Shenzhen, China, where Rondae…
Nets Daily: Bad news from Shenzhen, China, where Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Spencer Dinwiddie are playing in Jeremy Lin charity event. Rondae hurt himself on a dunk attempt, left the game and hasn’t returned. No further details, but Nets aware.
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, playing in Jeremy Lin, suffered an injury while playing in a charity event sponsored by Jeremy Lin Saturday night in Shenzhen, China. The Nets are aware of the injury but details so far are scarce, a situation hampered by a 12-hour time gap between Shenzhen and New York. According to an eyewitness at the “Hoop for Hope” event, Hollis-Jefferson went up for a dunk and on landing felt pain. He spoke to Lin, then headed directly to the locker room. He did not return and wasn’t in a post-game team photo either.
Matt Barnes: Trump is the perfect example of how a man shouldn’t act! Maybe it’s the little dick syndrome 🤷🏽♂️ After he ended his insecure rant about Lebron yesterday by finishing w “I like Mike” I really feel like for once MJ should step up & say something for all of us who’ve supported this man & bought his expensive ass shoes for all these years! #ILikeLebron -Just my thoughts
As part of his media tour in Chicago leading up to Friday’s JBA All-Star game, Ball appeared on the Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder radio show on WGN on Friday. During his interview, Ball was asked who he thought was the best player currently in the league and, maybe surprisingly, he did not pick his son, Lonzo Ball.
LaVar Ball: “The best playing in the NBA right now? Come on man. I’m biased. The best in the game right now is LeBron James. LeBron James is the best on the fact he’s stronger than everybody. It’s whoever is the biggest and strongest at that time. Like Wilt Chamberlain, he was stronger and faster than everybody. Shaquille O’Neal, same thing.”
Brett Dawson: Team World beats Team Africa 96-92 at the NBA Africa Game. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot with 16 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists. Shot 6-13 from the floor, 3-8 from 3-point range, 1-1 at the FT line. Played 21 minutes.