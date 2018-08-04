This is the pinnacle of Lee’s young career, one that …
This is the pinnacle of Lee’s young career, one that may have come sooner had it not been for such setbacks, but Lee is grateful for the path he’s been set on, including all the misfortune along the way. “It’s crazy how things come full-circle. When I left here from the Atlanta call-up I didn’t know I was going to be back. I was just excited for my journey,” Lee said. “But everything happens the ways it’s suppose to. So coming back here I’m excited to play in Santa Cruz, play with Golden State and learn from all the players and continue to grow.” “I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” Lee said. “I’m 25 but I feel like I’m 35 because I’m wise beyond my years,” with a delightful grin across his face noting that he feels like he also looks like a 35-year old.
August 4, 2018 | 5:39 pm EDT Update
Albert Nahmad: Hawks have officially signed Alex Len. Assuming it’s the reported 2 years, $8.5M, they had to use R-MLE. Which means they sacrificed $2.9M cap room and are now over the cap. (It also means Carmelo Anthony giving up $2.4M in his buyout meant nothing to Hawks beyond $1.9M savings.)
But the way the Toronto Raptors and general manager Masai Ujiri operated in trading DeMar DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs along with other assets for Kawhi Leonard didn’t sit well with the Wizards point guard. Wall is friends with DeRozan and can’t help but feel for the guy after how everything went down. “It was interesting. In my opinion, I don’t think there was loyalty shown on DeRozan’s part,” Wall said. “This is a business and you understand that. [But], if you talk to me man-to-man, then just be honest with me. We’re all grown men.”
As for the trade itself, Wall said he wasn’t surprised that Leonard got shipped to the Eastern Conference. “We knew something was going to happen, we didn’t know what was going to happen. We knew the Spurs didn’t want to trade him to the Western Conference, but it’s for one year to test it out and see how it goes,” he said.
Fast-forward to present day, and Lee finds himself as a cornerstone for Golden State and their G League affiliate, having signed a two-way contract with the team in early July. This of course after being a part of Team USA’s FIBA AmeriCup qualifying squad, as well as a late season NBA call-up courtesy of the Atlanta Hawks. “It feels good, having that security knowing where I will be for this upcoming season and trying to build off this past season and be a better person and a better player,” Lee told 2 Ways & 10 Days.
Sam Amick: Statement to USA TODAY Sports from NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, who is in Johannesburg, South Africa for the third NBA Africa Game (in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Foundation), in response to President Trump’s tweet about LeBron James and CNN’s Don Lemon