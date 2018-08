This is the pinnacle of Lee’s young career, one that may have come sooner had it not been for such setbacks, but Lee is grateful for the path he’s been set on, including all the misfortune along the way. “It’s crazy how things come full-circle. When I left here from the Atlanta call-up I didn’t know I was going to be back. I was just excited for my journey,” Lee said. “But everything happens the ways it’s suppose to. So coming back here I’m excited to play in Santa Cruz, play with Golden State and learn from all the players and continue to grow.” “I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” Lee said. “I’m 25 but I feel like I’m 35 because I’m wise beyond my years,” with a delightful grin across his face noting that he feels like he also looks like a 35-year old.