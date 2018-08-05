Kevin Huerter has been 100 percent cleared for all bask…
Kevin Huerter has been 100 percent cleared for all basketball activities after the Hawks’ first-round draft pick had the start of his rookie offseason interrupted by hand surgery. […] They selected the shooting guard out of Maryland after he had surgery. Huerter had an undiagnosed torn ligament between his ring and pinkie fingers on this right hand that was discovered during pre-draft workouts. […] The cast is gone and Huerter can take part in offseason workouts on the court The Hawks begin training camp late next month.
August 5, 2018 | 3:53 pm EDT Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sides are still working through parameters, but it’s essentially Clippers clearing a roster spot and a chance for Dekker to get a better opportunity for minutes with Cavs.
Bobby Marks: Clippers needed to trade/waive 2 players on guaranteed contracts based on the roster consisting of 16 guaranteed and the non/guaranteed of Patrick Beverley. Still need one more to shed before the start of the regular season.
August 5, 2018 | 3:25 pm EDT Update
The personality differences between father and son are striking, according to Charlie Ward. The elder Kevin Knox was a brash 6-foot-3 wide receiver at Florida State. Kevin Knox II is a 6-9 forward out of Kentucky — the strong, silent type who Ward believes has the mentality to become the Knicks’ next “superstar.”
On draft night in June, a Florida State connection became a Knicks connection for Ward. The elder Knox was Ward’s favorite target in the 1990s. They won the national championship in 1993, but Knox never made it big in the NFL despite being drafted in the sixth round by Buffalo. He lasted one season, appearing in two games, with the Arizona Cardinals. Ward, the Knick point guard during the franchise’s heady days of the late-’90s, believes the son will make it much bigger than the dad as a pro. The younger Knox’s reserved nature, a la Tim Duncan, will work well in the New York basketball cauldron, according to Ward.