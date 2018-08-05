USA Today Sports

Kevin Huerter has been 100 percent cleared for all bask…

33 mins ago via Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Kevin Huerter has been 100 percent cleared for all basketball activities after the Hawks’ first-round draft pick had the start of his rookie offseason interrupted by hand surgery. […] They selected the shooting guard out of Maryland after he had surgery. Huerter had an undiagnosed torn ligament between his ring and pinkie fingers on this right hand that was discovered during pre-draft workouts. […] The cast is gone and Huerter can take part in offseason workouts on the court The Hawks begin training camp late next month.

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
August 5, 2018 | 3:53 pm EDT Update
August 5, 2018 | 3:25 pm EDT Update
On draft night in June, a Florida State connection became a Knicks connection for Ward. The elder Knox was Ward’s favorite target in the 1990s. They won the national championship in 1993, but Knox never made it big in the NFL despite being drafted in the sixth round by Buffalo. He lasted one season, appearing in two games, with the Arizona Cardinals. Ward, the Knick point guard during the franchise’s heady days of the late-’90s, believes the son will make it much bigger than the dad as a pro. The younger Knox’s reserved nature, a la Tim Duncan, will work well in the New York basketball cauldron, according to Ward.
1 hour ago via New York Post

Uncategorized

, ,

Home