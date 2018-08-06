Trae Young: Dear NBA.... 🙏🏽💯 http://twitter.co…
Trae Young: Dear NBA…. 🙏🏽💯
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
August 6, 2018 | 7:19 pm EDT Update
Chris Dempsey: The #Nuggets are expected to sign summer league standout DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell to a two-way contract for the upcoming season. They also will add his summer league teammate Emanuel Terry to the training camp roster. With both, the Nuggets have 18 players on the roster into camp.
Chris Dempsey: So, Thomas Welsh and DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell are occupying the #Nuggets 2-way contracts for this season. The Nuggets now have a full roster of guaranteed deals, plus 2-way deals. All 17 spots are accounted for.
Jared Kushner personally ordered a software developer at his newspaper to remove stories that were critical of his friends and real estate peers. Now a senior White House adviser and son-in-law to President Donald Trump, Kushner in 2012 went around the editorial leaders at the New York Observer — the newspaper he owned and operated — to mandate the removal of a handful of articles from the website, according to emails obtained by BuzzFeed News. […] The disappearing act included more mundane fare: a 2012 story about NBA Commissioner Adam Silver purchasing a $6.75 million apartment in a tony New York City building, the kind of item that privacy-conscious famous people often try to keep out of the real estate press. Silver and Kushner are friends, and the NBA commissioner praised Kushner in a 2016 New Yorker article for helping the league find space for a retail store.
August 6, 2018 | 6:33 pm EDT Update
Arguably the biggest name left on the market, Monroe drew interest from multiple teams. Ultimately, he was sold on the opportunity to play meaningful minutes for an Eastern Conference contender in Toronto. Dropping his asking price from the mid-level exception ($5.3 million) to the veteran minimum sealed the deal for the Raptors, who are already facing a sizeable luxury tax bill.
The Raptors have been on the hunt for an experienced big man to round out Nick Nurse’s rotation. They’ve looked at several available bigs over the past few weeks, including their own free agent Lucas “Bebe” Nogueira (whose Raptors tenure has almost certainly come to an end), but Monroe was their primary target.
The Miami HEAT announced today that they have signed guard Malik Newman. As per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
After the season, the Spurs’ top player, Kawhi Leonard, wanted out, and was eventually traded to Toronto. The deal brought DeMar DeRozan from Toronto, where he had established ties the way Gay did in Memphis, where he spent the first seven years of his career. Gay, who reached out to help DeRozan come to terms with the trade, breaks it down as a case study in how the NBA works. “The best part about San Antonio, they do right by you,” Gay said. “They do right by their players, do right by their staff. That doesn’t happen much in the NBA, to be honest with you.”