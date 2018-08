After the season, the Spurs’ top player, Kawhi Leonard, wanted out, and was eventually traded to Toronto. The deal brought DeMar DeRozan from Toronto, where he had established ties the way Gay did in Memphis, where he spent the first seven years of his career. Gay, who reached out to help DeRozan come to terms with the trade, breaks it down as a case study in how the NBA works. “The best part about San Antonio, they do right by you,” Gay said. “They do right by their players, do right by their staff. That doesn’t happen much in the NBA, to be honest with you.”