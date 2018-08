When asked what Hawks fans could expect from him this season, Len hinted at the fact that he dunked 95 times (the 21st-best mark in the league). He also noted that he may unveilling a new part of his game soon. “They can expect a lot of intensity, a lot of dunking,” he said. “I’m trying to expand my game and shoot more threes. I can shoot. The last couple of years I didn’t have a chance to show it to the fans, but I’m looking to expand that way. Just a lot of intensity, work hard, discipline.”