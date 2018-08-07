USA Today Sports

57 mins ago via NBA.com
When asked what Hawks fans could expect from him this season, Len hinted at the fact that he dunked 95 times (the 21st-best mark in the league). He also noted that he may unveilling a new part of his game soon. “They can expect a lot of intensity, a lot of dunking,” he said. “I’m trying to expand my game and shoot more threes. I can shoot. The last couple of years I didn’t have a chance to show it to the fans, but I’m looking to expand that way. Just a lot of intensity, work hard, discipline.”

August 6, 2018 | 10:59 pm EDT Update
After four straight NBA Finals against James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, two-time defending champion Golden State will get four matchups against James during the regular season. “And a whole new-look Laker team with some of the young kids. It should be fun, the Bay Area and L.A. and the whole thing,” Curry said Monday in a sit-down with The Associated Press while hosting his annual elite camp at Ultimate Fieldhouse.
1 min ago via USA Today Sports

“It’s interesting because nobody going into free agency thought about DeMarcus as an option then all of a sudden he found his way onto our team,” Curry said before getting in an on-court workout of his own. “So for us to have a new dynamic, a new look, whenever he’s fully healthy it should be amazing. I think we got better. Obviously we lost some pieces that were very vital to us winning a championship but you’ve got to evolve, you’ve got to find different things to focus on as you’re trying to repeat, so it should be exciting.”
1 min ago via USA Today Sports

August 6, 2018 | 10:03 pm EDT Update
