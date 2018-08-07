USA Today Sports

Len finished the season third in screen assists per 36 minutes (6.7) and fifth in rebounding box outs per 36 minutes (13.2). In fact, Len has it in mind that his role will include setting lots of picks for players like Trae Young and Jeremy Lin. “When you have someone like Trae,” Len said, “you’ve got to get him open, so it’s about setting great screens and rolling hard to the rim. It’s going to open up shots for him and plays for guys around me.”

After four straight NBA Finals against James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, two-time defending champion Golden State will get four matchups against James during the regular season. “And a whole new-look Laker team with some of the young kids. It should be fun, the Bay Area and L.A. and the whole thing,” Curry said Monday in a sit-down with The Associated Press while hosting his annual elite camp at Ultimate Fieldhouse.
“It’s interesting because nobody going into free agency thought about DeMarcus as an option then all of a sudden he found his way onto our team,” Curry said before getting in an on-court workout of his own. “So for us to have a new dynamic, a new look, whenever he’s fully healthy it should be amazing. I think we got better. Obviously we lost some pieces that were very vital to us winning a championship but you’ve got to evolve, you’ve got to find different things to focus on as you’re trying to repeat, so it should be exciting.”
