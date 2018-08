Len finished the season third in screen assists per 36 minutes (6.7) and fifth in rebounding box outs per 36 minutes (13.2). In fact, Len has it in mind that his role will include setting lots of picks for players like Trae Young and Jeremy Lin. “When you have someone like Trae,” Len said, “you’ve got to get him open, so it’s about setting great screens and rolling hard to the rim. It’s going to open up shots for him and plays for guys around me.”