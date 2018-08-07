When his fellow countryman Alexander Volkov played for …
When his fellow countryman Alexander Volkov played for the Hawks from 1989 to 1992, Len still had not yet been born. But even if those events predated him, they didn’t stop Len from rooting for the Hawks as a kid. “Actually, I grew up being a fan,” Len said. “Our first Ukrainian NBA player was Alexander Volkov. He played on the team here so I grew up watching Atlanta a little bit. It was before my time, but he was the first NBA player out here. I’m a basketball fan so I’ve been watching Atlanta for a long time.”
August 6, 2018 | 10:59 pm EDT Update
After four straight NBA Finals against James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, two-time defending champion Golden State will get four matchups against James during the regular season. “And a whole new-look Laker team with some of the young kids. It should be fun, the Bay Area and L.A. and the whole thing,” Curry said Monday in a sit-down with The Associated Press while hosting his annual elite camp at Ultimate Fieldhouse.
Stephen Curry: “When I first got into the league Oracle would be buzzing any time the Lakers came in. There probably will be a revolution of Laker fans that are going to try to creep in but I hope Bay Area and Dub Nation we keep control of that competition because we’re on top right now.” The schedule is set to be released later this week.
“It’s interesting because nobody going into free agency thought about DeMarcus as an option then all of a sudden he found his way onto our team,” Curry said before getting in an on-court workout of his own. “So for us to have a new dynamic, a new look, whenever he’s fully healthy it should be amazing. I think we got better. Obviously we lost some pieces that were very vital to us winning a championship but you’ve got to evolve, you’ve got to find different things to focus on as you’re trying to repeat, so it should be exciting.”
Vincent Ellis: Former strength and conditioning coach Arnie Kander will remain in consultant’s role for #Pistons, source tells Free Press. Topic generated interest few weeks ago.
A tradition unlike any other, the NBA G League Showcase is typically the kickoff to 10-day contracts being made available, but that will change for the 2018–19 season. According to multiple league sources, the NBA is planning to move up the G League Showcase to earlier in the season and have it take place in Las Vegas.
The penciled in dates for the Showcase are Dec 19–22 at Mandalay Bay according to multiple league sources. This is roughly two weeks ahead from where the event has normally taken place, approximately on or after Jan. 6.
The event will take place at a neutral site. This is needed as the league has outgrown the facilities most NBAGL cities have in order to host a record-high 27 teams that will tip-off the upcoming season. The league is on course for 30 teams within the next “12–to-18 months” according to NBA G League President Malcolm Turner.
August 6, 2018 | 10:03 pm EDT Update
The Dallas Mavericks have waived Chinanu Onuaku as expected four days after acquiring the center in a trade with Houston.