When his fellow countryman Alexander Volkov played for the Hawks from 1989 to 1992, Len still had not yet been born. But even if those events predated him, they didn’t stop Len from rooting for the Hawks as a kid. “Actually, I grew up being a fan,” Len said. “Our first Ukrainian NBA player was Alexander Volkov. He played on the team here so I grew up watching Atlanta a little bit. It was before my time, but he was the first NBA player out here. I’m a basketball fan so I’ve been watching Atlanta for a long time.”