When his fellow countryman Alexander Volkov played for the Hawks from 1989 to 1992, Len still had not yet been born. But even if those events predated him, they didn’t stop Len from rooting for the Hawks as a kid. “Actually, I grew up being a fan,” Len said. “Our first Ukrainian NBA player was Alexander Volkov. He played on the team here so I grew up watching Atlanta a little bit. It was before my time, but he was the first NBA player out here. I’m a basketball fan so I’ve been watching Atlanta for a long time.”

August 6, 2018
After four straight NBA Finals against James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, two-time defending champion Golden State will get four matchups against James during the regular season. “And a whole new-look Laker team with some of the young kids. It should be fun, the Bay Area and L.A. and the whole thing,” Curry said Monday in a sit-down with The Associated Press while hosting his annual elite camp at Ultimate Fieldhouse.
“It’s interesting because nobody going into free agency thought about DeMarcus as an option then all of a sudden he found his way onto our team,” Curry said before getting in an on-court workout of his own. “So for us to have a new dynamic, a new look, whenever he’s fully healthy it should be amazing. I think we got better. Obviously we lost some pieces that were very vital to us winning a championship but you’ve got to evolve, you’ve got to find different things to focus on as you’re trying to repeat, so it should be exciting.”
August 6, 2018
