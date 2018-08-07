Kelly Iko: Source: Atlanta would be open to taking Ryan…
Kelly Iko: Source: Atlanta would be open to taking Ryan Anderson’s remaining $41 million back, but would need draft pick + one of Houston’s young guys. A package of Anderson, Melton and a 2019 first might be enough to get a deal done, but Houston is high on Melton and his upside.
August 7, 2018 | 8:38 pm EDT Update
Marc Stein: A vintage dose of Celtics/Sixers, Giannis and the Bucks at MSG against the Knicks and (you guessed it) LeBron’s Lakers in Oakland to face the Warriors are the highlights of the NBA’s Christmas Day schedule that will be announced Wednesday afternoon, league sources tell @NYTSports
Sam Amick: Houston’s Carmelo Anthony signing expected to be finalized later this week – possibly tomorrow. In other Rockets rumblings, I’m told they’re not pursuing or interested in Atlanta’s Kent Bazemore, as has been reported.
Sam Amick: Now…a possible Rockets deal sending Ryan Anderson to Miami for James Johnson or Tyler Johnson, or someone else the Houston brass thinks can help? That’s definitely something they’d have interest in (no specific position targeted). But Bazemore isn’t part of their discussions.
The movement to bring an NBA franchise to Louisville has added the former head of the city’s chamber of commerce to its board of directors. The group announced Tuesday the addition of Steve Higdon, the former CEO of Greater Louisville Inc. and current chief development officer at Louisville-based Private Client Services.
The board now consists of five members: Higdon, basketball Hall of Famer Dan Issel, Signature Health CEO and president Joe Steier, Dianne Timmering and Sherm Henderson. Steier serves as the group chairman, while Issel serves as its president.