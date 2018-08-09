USA Today Sports

Trae Young: My whole life I’ve been underrated.... th…

More HoopsHype Rumors
August 9, 2018 | 5:51 am EDT Update
When you were going through your options this summer, what made you ultimately choose the Bucks in free agency? Brook Lopez: I just tried to evaluate all of the different options that I had. When I was looking at Milwaukee, they were just such a young, hungry team that’s right on the cusp. They have continued to improve every year and I think the sky is the limit for this team. I think we’re going to grow a lot together this year and become a very formidable team.
1 hour ago via HoopsHype

, Uncategorized

, ,

Giannis Antetokounmpo has emerged as one of the best players in the NBA and he just looks unstoppable at times. How excited are you to play with him? Brook Lopez: I’m thrilled. He is without question one of the best players in the league and the best player in the East. I mean, it’s going to be so thrilling to be on the court with him [and not going up against him]. The most amazing thing about Giannis is, as great of a player he is, he’s an even better teammate. You see him out there with the guys and you look at the kind of leader he’s grown into, it’s really a special thing. It’s unique.
1 hour ago via HoopsHype

Uncategorized

, ,

With LeBron James heading West, a lot of East teams feel like the conference is wide open. Do you agree with that, and how good can this Bucks team be if you guys play to your full potential? Brook Lopez: Absolutely, we feel like that. We definitely think the East is wide open. It’s going to be such a fun, exciting time in the East and it’s going to be super competitive. There are a lot of teams that can do [big] things, from Toronto to Boston to Philly – you just go down the list and it’s clear that the East is as exciting as it’s been in a long time. I think we’re very confident that we can, no question, win the East.
1 hour ago via HoopsHype

, Uncategorized

, ,

Top officials with the NBA and USA Basketball were blindsided with timing and changes in the NCAA’s announcement of future rules surrounding pro basketball prospects, sources told ESPN. The NCAA launched a commission and set of subcommittees to address the fallout of the FBI investigation into the college basketball industry, resulting in several policy shifts — including the assigning of responsibility to USA Basketball for something the organization had already told the NCAA it wanted no part: bearing responsibility for selecting elite senior high school prospects who will be allowed to sign with registered agents.
1 hour ago via ESPN

, , Uncategorized

,

Home