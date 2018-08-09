Trae Young: My whole life I’ve been underrated…. this ain’t nothing new🤷🏽♂️😏😂 #KeepThatSameEnergy
Trae Young: My whole life I’ve been underrated.... th…
August 9, 2018 | 5:51 am EDT Update
According to La Prealpina, Italian side Scandone Avellino is targeting American point guard Norris Cole after the failed agreement with Joe Ragland. Cole spent last season with Maccabi Tel Aviv and now he’s considering his options for the next season.
Trevor Booker: Although I know I belong in the NBA, I’m excited to announce that I’ll be heading to China this upcoming season. The summer didn’t pan out as I hoped, but I assure you that I’ll be back on a NBA floor terrorizing people again soon enough.
When you were going through your options this summer, what made you ultimately choose the Bucks in free agency? Brook Lopez: I just tried to evaluate all of the different options that I had. When I was looking at Milwaukee, they were just such a young, hungry team that’s right on the cusp. They have continued to improve every year and I think the sky is the limit for this team. I think we’re going to grow a lot together this year and become a very formidable team.
Giannis Antetokounmpo has emerged as one of the best players in the NBA and he just looks unstoppable at times. How excited are you to play with him? Brook Lopez: I’m thrilled. He is without question one of the best players in the league and the best player in the East. I mean, it’s going to be so thrilling to be on the court with him [and not going up against him]. The most amazing thing about Giannis is, as great of a player he is, he’s an even better teammate. You see him out there with the guys and you look at the kind of leader he’s grown into, it’s really a special thing. It’s unique.
With LeBron James heading West, a lot of East teams feel like the conference is wide open. Do you agree with that, and how good can this Bucks team be if you guys play to your full potential? Brook Lopez: Absolutely, we feel like that. We definitely think the East is wide open. It’s going to be such a fun, exciting time in the East and it’s going to be super competitive. There are a lot of teams that can do [big] things, from Toronto to Boston to Philly – you just go down the list and it’s clear that the East is as exciting as it’s been in a long time. I think we’re very confident that we can, no question, win the East.
During an appearance on CJ McCollum’s “Pull Up” podcast released Wednesday, Brown expressed confidence when asked by the Portland Trail Blazers guard whether he believes Boston will get to the Finals after LeBron James’ departure from the Cleveland Cavaliers. “Oh, we’re getting to the Finals. No question about it,” Brown said.
Top officials with the NBA and USA Basketball were blindsided with timing and changes in the NCAA’s announcement of future rules surrounding pro basketball prospects, sources told ESPN. The NCAA launched a commission and set of subcommittees to address the fallout of the FBI investigation into the college basketball industry, resulting in several policy shifts — including the assigning of responsibility to USA Basketball for something the organization had already told the NCAA it wanted no part: bearing responsibility for selecting elite senior high school prospects who will be allowed to sign with registered agents.