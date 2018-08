Giannis Antetokounmpo has emerged as one of the best players in the NBA and he just looks unstoppable at times. How excited are you to play with him? Brook Lopez: I’m thrilled. He is without question one of the best players in the league and the best player in the East. I mean, it’s going to be so thrilling to be on the court with him [and not going up against him]. The most amazing thing about Giannis is, as great of a player he is, he’s an even better teammate. You see him out there with the guys and you look at the kind of leader he’s grown into, it’s really a special thing. It’s unique.