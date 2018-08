For the first time in months, Kawhi Leonard has opened up. Leonard, who was traded to Toronto on July 18, submitted a thank you letter via the Express-News to the Spurs, his former teammates and fans for all their support throughout his time playing in San Antonio . “I have been going back and forth the last few weeks trying to figure out the right things to say,” Leonard wrote, “and it comes down to two simple words: THANK YOU! My family and I want to say THANK YOU to the entire Spurs organization and the people and fans of San Antonio.”